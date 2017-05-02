Engineers to assess Snake River risks
A pair of engineers with the Army Corps of Engineers will soon arrive in the area to assess flood risks and erosion concerns along sections of the Snake River in Madison and Jefferson counties. Walla Walla, Wash., District spokeswoman Gina Baltrusch said the engineers will assess sections of the river to aid area emergency managers.
