Anglers put the bite on Columbia River bass - Sun, 21 May 2017 PST

Anglers put the bite on Columbia River bass

Sunday May 21

Even with the Walla Walla River running high and milk-chocolate brown in mid-April, a couple of anglers casting crawdad jigs from a raft were hooking not-so-small smallmouth bass in the 2- to 4-pound range in nearly every significant pocket of soft, shallow shoreline water they could find. The river loads up with smallies that swim out of the Columbia to stage for the spring spawn, Tri-Cities angler Jeff Holmes said, oars in hand.

