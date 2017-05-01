Weed-eating goats return to Mill Creek near Walla Walla
Clearing brambles and other weeds allows Army Corps of Engineers staff to inspect areas of the levee when there is a risk of flooding. A contract for the goats' work worth about $10,000 was awarded to Northwest Goat Grazers of Lostine, Ore., according to the Corps.
