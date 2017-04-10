Washington state's lauded community college system is 50 years old today
Dan Evans, who as governor helped pass legislation to create a unified state community college system 50 years ago, says the law helped Washington develop one of the best networks of two-year colleges in the country. April 3 marks the 50th anniversary of the state's Community College Act, which offered an open door to higher education for everyone, regardless of their academic background or experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC