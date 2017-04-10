Washington state's lauded community c...

Washington state's lauded community college system is 50 years old today

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Seattle Times

Dan Evans, who as governor helped pass legislation to create a unified state community college system 50 years ago, says the law helped Washington develop one of the best networks of two-year colleges in the country. April 3 marks the 50th anniversary of the state's Community College Act, which offered an open door to higher education for everyone, regardless of their academic background or experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC