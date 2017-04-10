Walla Walla teen gets over 17 years f...

Walla Walla teen gets over 17 years for attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Walla Walla area man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the attempted murder of a gang member. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 19-year-old Ricardo Miguel Maldonado was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder while armed with a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC