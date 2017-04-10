Walla Walla teen gets over 17 years for attempted murder

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Walla Walla area man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the attempted murder of a gang member. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 19-year-old Ricardo Miguel Maldonado was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder while armed with a firearm.

