Restaurant Spotlight: The Marc Restaurant

Locally inspired modern American cuisine meets classic elegance at the Marc Restaurant , the dining room of the Marcus Whitman Hotel in the town of Walla Walla, Wash., gateway to eastern Washington's wine country. Chef Grant Hinderliter showcases Pacific-Northwestern pride through his farm-to-table offerings, with seasonal dishes such as roasted carrot and ginger bisque with red wine caramel, snow crab and brie tortellini, and smoked pork belly with popcorn grits.

