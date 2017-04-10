Railex files employee termination not...

Railex files employee termination notices amid transition to Union Pacific

Railex LLC has filed an official employee termination notification, but that doesn't mean employees at its Walla Walla County operations referenced in the filing won't have jobs when the termination takes effect June 30. In a prepared statement from Union Pacific, the company said the assets in Wallula, Rotterdam, N.Y., and Delano, Calif. - all of which were acquired from Railex - "play a key role in our Food Train Network."

