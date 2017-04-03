Providence Health will assume control of Walla Walla General...
Providence Health will assume control of Walla Walla General Hospital this summer through an agreement with Adventist Health, the owner of the 72-bed hospital. The arrangement will consolidate hospital ownership in the southeastern Washington city.
