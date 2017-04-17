Mill Creek Levee phase-2 maintenance relocates to north levee bank; trails will temporarily close
WALLA WALLA, Wash. The paved trail on the north side of the federally managed section of the Mill Creek Levee System will be temporarily closed to all visitors starting Monday, April 17, to accommodate levee-maintenance activities, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announced today.
