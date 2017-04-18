Four Sears Hometown Stores in Washing...

Four Sears Hometown Stores in Washington Ready to Showcase New, Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More WALLA WALLA, Wash., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of four Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Washington culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Colville, Oak Harbor, Sunnyside and Walla Walla.

Walla Walla, WA

