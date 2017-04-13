Dayton school garden fertilizes interest in nutrition
In this April 13, 2017, photo, Dayton School District after-school program teacher Leslie Sweetwood helps Dhrau Hans, left, and Nova Laws get seedling trays ready for planting inside the Dayton High School's greenhouse in Dayton, Washington. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this April 13, 2017, photo, Dayton School District after-school program teacher Leslie Sweetwood helps Dhrau Hans, left, and Nova Laws get seedling trays ready for planting ... more In this April 13, 2017 photo, Dhrau Hans waters some freshly planted seeds inside the Dayton High School's greenhouse in Dayton, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC