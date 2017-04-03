College softball: Whitworth's Perez throws shutout in doubleheader split - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST

Madi Perez threw her second shutout of the weekend, tossing a five-hitter in Whitworth's 3-0 win over Pacific Lutheran in Parkland, Washington, before the Lutes rebounded in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, 7-1, to end the Pirates' 14-game win streak. Perez struck out two and walked none in the opener.

