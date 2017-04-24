Chamber's new offices 'feel like home'
No matter where you're from - Wenatchee, Walla Walla or waaaay far away - Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce officials want you to feel like a local in their new downtown digs. "Right away, visitors can see we're proud on our agricultural heritage," said Chamber Executive Director Shiloh Schauer, pointing to the 1946 Ford flatbed farm truck that frames a beer- and wine-tasting bar featuring local brews and vintages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC