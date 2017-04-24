Abandoned vehicle found crashed in Walla Walla
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an abandoned roadside accident on Scenic Loop Road near Five Mile Sunday morning. The sheriff's office collected DNA evidence from inside the vehicle, and shoe prints found outside of it that may have been left behind by potential suspects.
