This year's snow mold damage surprises expert

The recent winter has yielded two anomalies for Washington State's wheat growers: the occurrence of snow mold in lower elevation areas and a new strain of pink snow mold. Tim Murray, a WSU plant pathologist who has studied snow mold for nearly 40 years, was surprised by the extent of the mold's damage, which typically flourishes in high elevations where snow blankets the ground for more than 100 days.

