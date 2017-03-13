The Dirt: Cooper George to become multifamily housing - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST

The Dirt: Cooper George to become mul...

Sunday Mar 12

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Spokane's Cooper-George apartment at Fifth and Wall was just nearing completion when this photo was taken in 1951. A $7.5 million redevelopment project slated for after May will transform the Cooper George building near downtown Spokane from its historic senior living use into a multifamily residential structure.

