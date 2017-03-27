Quincy principal will teach science next year
Citing a desire to reduce his workload, Quincy High School principal David Talley will leave his post at the end of the school year and will instead teach science at the school next year. Talley has been in education for 34 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC