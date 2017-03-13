Matthews Winery expands its plantings

Matthews Winery expands its plantings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Seattle Times

THE WOODINVILLE AREA has long been known for its pastoral setting, and getting lost in rural Sammamish Valley rewards the wanderlust spirit of the Pacific Northwest. Heading down one back road leads to Matthews Winery , with a recently remodeled tasting room and an estate microfarm that feeds its Community Supported Agriculture program members; provides ingredients for its farm-to-fork dinners; and supplies local restaurants, including the venerable Herbfarm .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb 26 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Walla Walla County was issued at March 15 at 2:24PM PDT

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC