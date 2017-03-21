Hutterites sue Walla Walla winery ove...

Hutterites sue Walla Walla winery over $19,000 in grapes - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST

A lawsuit claims Patit Creek Cellars , which has a wine tasting room in downtown Spokane, hasn't paid for more than 14 tons of grapes valued at nearly $19,000. The Walla Walla-based winery is being sued by the Warden Hutterian Brethren, a religious colony that maintains a large agriculture operation in the small town of Warden, near Moses Lake.

