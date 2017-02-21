Washington state man killed by tracto...

Washington state man killed by tractor in barn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Officials say a farmer in southeast Washington has died after he was run over by a tractor in his barn. The Walla Walla Union -Bulletin reported Thursday that 74-year-old Charles Emery Jr. of Dayton had been loading hay onto the tractor when the accident happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC