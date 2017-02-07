WA Chaplain Called 'First Responders'...

WA Chaplain Called 'First Responders' First Responder'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Feb. 07--Once area first responders have ministered at the scene of fires, accidents and other traumatic events, who attends to them? One of those folks wearing the emergency services ministering mantle is Chaplain Cole Massey of College Place. Because he runs a window cleaning operation and computer service, his time is flexible enough to attend to area firefighters, deputies, police officers, paramedics and state troopers as needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Walla Walla County was issued at February 08 at 5:04AM PST

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC