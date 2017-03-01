Veterans home in Walla Walla official...

Veterans home in Walla Walla officially opens

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The first residents of the new state Walla Walla Veterans Home began moving in Wednesday, just in time for a grand opening ceremony on Saturday. The $34 million nursing care facility has 80 private rooms for residents expected from 10 nearby counties, including Benton and Franklin counties.

