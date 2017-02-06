'So-called judge' derided by Trump known for fairness, work with youth

U.S. Judge James Robart emerged from relative obscurity on Saturday as the first jurist to come under fire from the president since he took office after his temporary order to lift Donald Trump's immigration ban. In a reaction that went viral on Twitter, Trump called the 69-year-old Robart a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.