'So-called judge' derided by Trump kn...

'So-called judge' derided by Trump known for fairness, work with youth

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Star Online

U.S. Judge James Robart emerged from relative obscurity on Saturday as the first jurist to come under fire from the president since he took office after his temporary order to lift Donald Trump's immigration ban. In a reaction that went viral on Twitter, Trump called the 69-year-old Robart a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC