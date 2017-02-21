Parting Shot -- 2.24.17

The Parting Shot today features a military veteran revving his Harley-Davidson in Walla Walla, Wash., to disrupt Friday's Where's Cathy demonstration at the Walla Walla County Courthouse. Veteran Ron Goodall stands by his Harley-Davidson three-wheeler revving the engine to disrupt Friday's Where's Cathy demonstration at the Walla Walla County Courthouse along Main Street, Walla Walla, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.