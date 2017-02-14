Justice Department wants Seattle judge to review suspended Trump travel ban
In this 2008 photo provided by Whitman College, U.S. District Judge James Robart talks with students at the college in Walla Walla, Washington. Robart ruled Feb. 3 in federal court in Seattle to suspend President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc...
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
|Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|NAFTAclinton
|15
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC