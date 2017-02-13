Great Northwest Wine: Fascination grows for Walla Walla wines
In the past decade, the Walla Walla Valley has developed into a winemaking and wine-touring destination, thanks to the large number of wineries starting up in the region and the high quality of winemaking that has been taking place since Leonetti Cellar began in 1977. Forty years later, there are nearly 150 wineries in the valley, and about than 3,000 acres of vineyards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc...
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
|Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|NAFTAclinton
|15
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC