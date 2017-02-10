DON ZIMMERMAN IS NAMED IDAHO IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT ASSN'S PERSON OF THE YEAR Feb. 13, 2017 Source: Nelson Irrigation news release Don Zimmerman, Intermountain Territory Manager for Nelson Irrigation Corporation, has been selected as the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association's 2016 Person of the Year. The IIEA Person of the Year is an award given annually to a distinguished member of the organization that has provided many years of service and accomplishments to the irrigation industry and to the association.

