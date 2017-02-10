Don Zimmerman Is Named Idaho Irrigati...

Don Zimmerman Is Named Idaho Irrigation Equipment Assn's Person Of The Year

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

DON ZIMMERMAN IS NAMED IDAHO IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT ASSN'S PERSON OF THE YEAR Feb. 13, 2017 Source: Nelson Irrigation news release Don Zimmerman, Intermountain Territory Manager for Nelson Irrigation Corporation, has been selected as the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association's 2016 Person of the Year. The IIEA Person of the Year is an award given annually to a distinguished member of the organization that has provided many years of service and accomplishments to the irrigation industry and to the association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC