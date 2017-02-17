As Spring Nears, Some Northwest Farme...

As Spring Nears, Some Northwest Farmers Fall Behind

Friday Feb 17

Fresh fruit-tree limbs litter the snow north of Pasco as workers struggle to get started on spring farmwork. Ice storms, rain and snow have damaged some crops and made field work difficult.

Walla Walla, WA

