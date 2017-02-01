Area roundup: Cesar Sandoval scores 2...

Area roundup: Cesar Sandoval scores 29 points and CC Spokane beats Walla Walla - Wed, 01 Feb 2017...

Cesar Sandoval scored 29 points with nine rebounds and visiting CC Spokane beat Walla Walla 97-87 on Wednesday to pull into a first-place tie with the Warriors in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region. Sandoval went 9 of 20 from the field and 10 of 13 from the line.

