Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around nation - Sat, 11 Feb 2017 PST
Local supporters of Planned Parenthood organized a rally in Riverfront Park in front of the Rotary Fountain on Saturday morning. An estimated 700 people attended the event, and other rallies were held in East Wenatchee, Walla Walla and Kennewick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc...
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
|Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|NAFTAclinton
|15
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC