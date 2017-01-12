WWPD fires shots at suspects ramming patrol car

Walla Walla Police fired shots when their patrol car was intentionally struck head-on by a vehicle Sunday evening. An officer, Paul Green, observed a Chevorlet pickup pulling a utility trailer near West Sumach, between 4th and 5th around 9:30 p.m. As the officer drove east on Sumach, he noticed the vehicle driving towards him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.