WVC men's basketball team falls short in shootout with Walla Walla
With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland WALLA WALLA - The Wenatchee Valley College men's basketball team narrowly fell to the Walla Walla Community College Warriors in Walla Walla on Friday, losing 99-92. Two Walla Walla players, Gabe Porter and Dalton Thompson, tore through the Knights' defense, putting up 55 points between them.
