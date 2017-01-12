WVC men's basketball team falls short...

WVC men's basketball team falls short in shootout with Walla Walla

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland WALLA WALLA - The Wenatchee Valley College men's basketball team narrowly fell to the Walla Walla Community College Warriors in Walla Walla on Friday, losing 99-92. Two Walla Walla players, Gabe Porter and Dalton Thompson, tore through the Knights' defense, putting up 55 points between them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC