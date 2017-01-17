Women's March set for Saturday in Richland, Yakima and Walla Walla
Hundreds of cities across the U.S. are preparing join together for human rights on Saturday. Some of those cities include Richland, Yakima and Walla Walla.
Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
