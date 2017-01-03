Weather Authority: Wind, more snow po...

Weather Authority: Wind, more snow possible across Inland Northwest

Moving into 2017 more snow, winds and ice cold temperatures are in the forecast. Here's a look at the forecast moving forward.

Walla Walla, WA

