New metal detection and X-ray equipment strive to meet safety, quality needs
The latest metal detection and X-ray inspection equipment can detect small foreign objects, reduce false rejects and handle a wide range of products, which is good news for bakery/snack producers who are striving to improve their quality control programs. The ability to achieve low false reject rates improves overall equipment efficiency, allowing food processors to produce more products in less time.
