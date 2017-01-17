Kirby&Carlson Jan.17 2017--9am hour

Kirby&Carlson: prepare yourself for all the paid protesters at Friday's Trump inauguration, some of Olympia's most notable Democrats gather to call for a death penalty repeal of Washington law, a former Walla Walla inmate calls the show to explain what he thinks should happen with the application of the death penalty, Trump's public approval rating is 40% but 60% of Americans say they think he can bolster the economy, Kirby raises a question about climate change that the climate advocates can't seem to answer.

