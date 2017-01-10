100 years ago in Spokane: Phone call ...

100 years ago in Spokane: Phone call from Maine relative takes 45...

On the first day of 1917, Miss Grace Fisher, math teacher at Lewis and Clark High School, played a role in a technological miracle. She received a phone call from her aunt in Lewiston, Maine - a distance of 3,460 miles.

