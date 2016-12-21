Washington Vineyards Attract Immigrant Investment

A little-known financing vehicle that garners funding from immigrant investors is fueling a 368-acre vineyard-oriented enclave in Eastern Washington. E'ritage , located north of Walla Walla in the Palouse, will have 180 acres of vineyard planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Malbec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wines & Vines.