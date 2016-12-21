Washington Vineyards Attract Immigrant Investment
A little-known financing vehicle that garners funding from immigrant investors is fueling a 368-acre vineyard-oriented enclave in Eastern Washington. E'ritage , located north of Walla Walla in the Palouse, will have 180 acres of vineyard planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Malbec.
