Walla Walla revises businesses' rules

Monday Dec 12

City businesses will be licensed and have annual renewal fees starting in 2018, the Walla Walla City Council decided in a 5-2 vote Wednesday. The license - which had been strongly opposed by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce - will be administered by state Department of Revenue officials, who will also charge a one-time $19 application fee and an annual renewal fee of $11, both of which are in addition to the city's $50 annual fee.

