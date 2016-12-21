US Highway 12 sees 1,000 crashes in 25 years

A stretch of highway between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities has seen more than 1,000 crashes in 25 years, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. "I'm always nervous to drive to Walla Walla, to Tri-Cities through this area because it's not a double line," Mendoza said, referencing the predominately two-lane stretch of US-12 outside her door.

