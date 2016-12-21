Seven Hills Winery buys part of origi...

Seven Hills Winery buys part of original Seven Hills vineyard

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Wines & Vines

Walla Walla, Wash. - Seven Hills Winery announced its purchase of a portion of the original Seven Hills Vineyard planted in 1980.

