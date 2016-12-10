Person of interest identified in Whit...

Person of interest identified in Whitman College druggings

Wednesday Nov 30

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation in which students at Whitman College may have been drugged at parties. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Whitman College and Walla Walla Police said Tuesday a student had been identified as a possible source of the drugs distributed to students without their knowledge.

