Juntos helping to fight gang violence
There are 2 comments on the KAPP-TV Yakima story from Monday Nov 28, titled Juntos helping to fight gang violence. In it, KAPP-TV Yakima reports that:
The anti-gang and -drug abuse group Juntos has partnered with a Walla Walla fitness studio to open its doors to youths on Friday nights. Group organizer Rick Aguilar said free cardio and strength training along with boxing and kickboxing classes will be for any middle or high school student who wants to attend .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
|
#1 Tuesday Nov 29
Keep rewarding criminals, sure to end well.
|
#2 Tuesday Nov 29
Why not teach them knife fighting, firearms skills, to go with the kickboxing and other training to help them become better criminals.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov 29
|ZMC
|1
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc...
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
|Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|NAFTAclinton
|15
|On free trade, this election is giving business... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Not Named Me Blac...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC