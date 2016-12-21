Juntos helping to fight gang violence

There are 2 comments on the KAPP-TV Yakima story from Monday Nov 28, titled Juntos helping to fight gang violence. In it, KAPP-TV Yakima reports that:

The anti-gang and -drug abuse group Juntos has partnered with a Walla Walla fitness studio to open its doors to youths on Friday nights. Group organizer Rick Aguilar said free cardio and strength training along with boxing and kickboxing classes will be for any middle or high school student who wants to attend .

ffffddds

Walla Walla, WA

#1 Tuesday Nov 29
Keep rewarding criminals, sure to end well.
juan

Walla Walla, WA

#2 Tuesday Nov 29
Why not teach them knife fighting, firearms skills, to go with the kickboxing and other training to help them become better criminals.
Walla Walla, WA

