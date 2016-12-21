There are on the KAPP-TV Yakima story from Monday Nov 28, titled Juntos helping to fight gang violence. In it, KAPP-TV Yakima reports that:

The anti-gang and -drug abuse group Juntos has partnered with a Walla Walla fitness studio to open its doors to youths on Friday nights. Group organizer Rick Aguilar said free cardio and strength training along with boxing and kickboxing classes will be for any middle or high school student who wants to attend .

