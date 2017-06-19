DC: Final Metro SafeTrack Work Shuts Down Red Line Stations
June 19--Two stations at the end of Metro's Red Line closest to Frederick County will be closed for more than a week for track maintenance, affecting county commuters who use the system. The last period for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's "SafeTrack" repair program began Saturday and will keep the Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations closed through June 25. The work is the 16th so-called "surge" of work that has limited or halted traffic on portions of the 118-mile system since June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
