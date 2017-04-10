Lonza Group To Host New Webinar: "Justifying A Paperless Solution ??? ...

Lonza Group To Host New Webinar: "Jus...

Cologne / Walkersville, MD , 11 April 2017 - Lonza is hosting a free 60-minute webinar on 25 April 2017 on how to create a compelling business case for the implementation of a paperless QC testing solution. The selection of a paperless solution is only step one of a longer capital expenditure process, which can be difficult to navigate without a strong business case.

