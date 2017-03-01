Shooter shows off skills at indoor ar...

Shooter shows off skills at indoor archery festival

Photo courtesy of Nathan Kuhn \ PAUL MILLER OF FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, PROVES HIS ARCHERY SKILLS at the Vegas Shoot, the world's largest and most prestigious indoor archery festival, held in Las Vegas in early February. Miller shot 899 out of a perfect 900 to win the title in his category.

