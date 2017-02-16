Murder by Marriage Coming to Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, the Frederick area's only year-round producing theatre, is not only known for its Broadway-style Mainstage productions and one-of-a-kind Children's Theatre, but also for its interactive murder mysteries. Marquee Mysteries launched in 2005 with A Rock-n-Roll Golden Oldies Mystery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Walkersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowling Brook Prep (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|jstanley 2005 bbp
|702
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Shane
|31
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Rotisserie Chicken and Grill (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Unhappy Diner
|1
|Excellent Clips for Massage (May '13)
|May '13
|Former Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Walkersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC