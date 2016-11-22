Featured Mover | Amy Richardson, RSM Us
RSM US LLP, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, announced that assurance supervisor Amy Richardson , CPA has been honored with Maryland's 2016 Women to Watch Emerging Leader award by the Maryland Association of CPAs. Richardson was presented with her award at a Women to Watch breakfast awards ceremony Sept.
