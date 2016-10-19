News 28 mins ago 12:15 p.m.DOT mulls forcing airlines to include fees in fares. Again.
WASHINGTON As Transportation Department officials debate to force airlines to include fees for bags and seat assignments in fares, they already have hundreds of comments to consider. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced Tuesday the department would conduct a rule-making to "explore" a requirement for all-in-one pricing that includes fees for baggage, seat assignment, change and cancellation of tickets.
