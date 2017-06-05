Benefit golf tournament set for youth scholarship fund15 min ago
A four-person scramble golf tournament to raise money for Cass County youth exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair will be held Sunday, June 11, at Tianna Country Club in Walker.
